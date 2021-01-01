PixieLady Women's Leggings B080A23710 - Gray & Black Checkerboard Zip-Up Hoodie Set - Women & Plus

Gray & Black Checkerboard Zip-Up Hoodie Set - Women & Plus. Add the linear charm of a checkerboard print to your next workout with this delightful matching set featuring a racerback tank, hoodie and leggings, all in supersoft brushed fabric.Made for ZulilyIncludes one black and gray checkerboard zip-up hoodie, one black racerback tank and one pair of black leggings with a checkerboard accent on the waistband (three pieces total)95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported Shipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.