Pale Mauve Long-Sleeve Crop Top & High-Waisted Leggings - Women. Give your activewear collection an extra dose of style with this set that includes a stretch-enhanced long-sleeve crop top and matching leggings. Includes pale mauve long-sleeve crop top and pale mauve high-waisted leggings (two pieces total)Size S: 13'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize S: 19.5'' inseam90% nylon / 10% spandexMachine washImported