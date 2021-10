Gray Off-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Top & Drawstring Leggings - Women. Have both chic style and comfort in this sleek leggings set that boasts an off-shoulder neckline top and stretch-enhanced fabric for a beautiful fit.Includes one gray top and one pair of leggings (two pieces total)21.2'' long from center back neckline to hemSize S: 27.95'' inseamMid-rise95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported