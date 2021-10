OVERSIZED, BOYFRIEND FIT ALREADY FEELS LIKE A FAVORITE Has the oversized, boyfriend fit you love, but this long-sleeve tee is all yours with longer length that layers well over tights, leggings and bike shorts. Made with soft, heavyweight cotton, so it just gets better with time. Goes the extra mile with a sturdy bound crew neck and double-stitched seams. Retro cool block logo looks fresh in this season's pop of color brights.