TEE WITH THE CLASSIC BOY MEETS GIRL FIT You don't have borrow to get the oversized, boyfriend fit you love. This tee is all yours and has a slightly longer length that layers well over tights, leggings and bike shorts. Made with soft, heavyweight cotton, so it just gets better with time. Goes the extra mile with a sturdy bound crew neck, ribbed cuffs and double-stitched seams. Reps a skater vibe with photo-realistic print teamed up with our logo on the back.