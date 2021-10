SOFT FRENCH TERRY SHORTS PERFECT FOR WORKOUT OR CHILL OUT Whether you need a light layer for a run, or want to hit the trails, these comfy shorts are up for it all. Breathable, cottony-soft French terry shorts catch every breeze. Snap close side pockets with pop of color trim on side pockets and back pocket. Workout or just relax, these shorts pair perfectly with crop tees and hoodies. Made with a classic women's fit shorts and sporty 2.5" length with side vents.