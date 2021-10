LAID-BACK COMFORT MEETS SPORT STYLE Our classic joggers have been updated to combine the comfort of sweatpants with a femme women's fit. Made from our iconic Reverse Weave fleece with double-needle construction throughout, these just get better with time. Includes retro ribbed cuffs and waistband with drawcord, and side-seam pockets and a single back pocket for your phone. Satin stitch C logo finishes this sport style essential.