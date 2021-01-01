Estée Lauder Women White Linen Perfumed Body Creme

Estée Lauder White Linen Perfumed Body Creme. White Linen is the fragrance of cool white flowers and greenery. An American classic from the first moment, White Linen captures the crispness of clean sheets on a summer day, and the coolness of white flowers and fresh greenery. Bulgarian Rose, Violet and Orris blossoms lend a kind of natural elegance that transcends the seasons. White Linen Perfumed Body Creme is a luxuriously moisturizing creme that glides on, absorbs instantly. Leaves skin feeling smooth, silky and richly scented. The subtly sculpted jar lends an air of luxury.