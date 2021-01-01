Clinique Women Liquid Facial Soap- Oily, 13.5 Oz.

Clinique Liquid Facial Soap- Oily, 13.5 Oz.. All the benefits of Clinique's famous dermatologist-developed facial soap in a new liquid formula. Cleanses without stripping protective lipids. Preps skin for the exfoliating action of Clarifying Lotion. Convenient pump dispenses just the right amount. With tepid water, lather facial soap between palms. Massage over face and throat. Rinse 3-5 times. Pat skin dry. Use twice daily. • Preps skin for the exfoliating action of Clarifying Lotion • Convenient pump Great skin just got better. Improve your 3-Step routine with Clinique’s dermatologist-developed Sonic System Purifying Cleansing Brush.