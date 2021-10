Enjoy the classic fit and performance feel of the Under Armour Women’s Locker 2.0 T-Shirt, which is made with lightweight and moisture-wicking UA Tech™ fabric. Fit Loose fit t-shirt Set-in sleeves for a comfortable feel Classic crew neckline Technology UA Tech™ is ultra-soft and has a natural feel Signature Moisture Transport System wicks sweat away quickly Antimicrobial technology prolongs freshness Design Inner locker loop for easy hanging UA logo graphics