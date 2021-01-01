Women's Long Quilted Jacket - Universal Thread Mauve S, Light Purple

Keep the chill at bay wearing this Long Quilted Jacket from Universal Thread™. Tailored in an easy fit, this hooded jacket has an hourglass-like quilted pattern for sophisticated appeal. It's made with a soft fabric and comes with an elastic toggle along the waist to help you stay comfy no matter what the day has stored for you. Layer it in open style over your favorite front button or V-neck top and jeans, or close it with the zipper closure to create tons of cool looks from day to night. Color: Light Purple. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.