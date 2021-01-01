Bobbi Brown Women Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick Mini Set

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick Mini Set. What It Is: Four versatile shades of our long-lasting, easy-to-apply eye shadow stick—from neutral Vanilla and Taupe to subtly shimmering Golden Pink and Dusty Mauve—in take-it-with-you minis. A $70 value, yours for $30. Set Includes: Mini Long-Wear Cream Shadow Sticks in Vanilla, Golden Pink, Dusty Mauve, and Taupe How To Use: Swipe across lids and blend with fingertips for effortless application on the go. Doubles as the perfect priming base shade for layering on color.