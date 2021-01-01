Women's Longline Twist Back Bra - All in Motion Green Heather S

Why we're ALL IN: Removable padding offers light support and customizable coverage to find the right fit and feel for stretching, yoga, a long walk and the like. You’ll love the coverage of a longline silhouette that's balanced by a low-cut neckline, as well as a twist detail at the back with a keyhole cutout. Moisture-wicking properties finish off the piece to help keep you fresh and cool before and after a workout. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All in Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100percent satisfaction guarantee. Color: Green Heather. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Space Dye Design. Material: Recycled Polyester.