Moderate coverage and stay-in-place compression meet oh-so-pretty florals in the Max Hawaiian Hibiscus Moderate Bottom, perfect for summers spent in and around the water. Details LoveShackFancy x Hurley Collaboration Quick Dry Max compression fabric Moderate coverage Hurley icon heat transfer Embroidered Kansai stitch detail and clean finish seams 76% Nylon / 24% Spandex Hand wash Imported Women's Lsf X Hurley - Max Hawaiian Hibiscus Moderate Bottom in Aqua Floral, Size Small