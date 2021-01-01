Bobbi Brown Women Luxe Matte Lip Color

Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lip Color. What it Is: A new take on the bestselling Luxe Lip Color and a first-of-its-kind formula for Bobbi Brown, this luxurious 12-hour matte lipstick gives lips a vivid, maximum-matte look and glides on with a silky-smooth feel. Available in 18 shades. - Paraben-free - Phthalate-free - Sulfate-free - Sulfite-free - Mineral oil-free - Vegan - Gluten-free What it Does: Created with pure matte powder pigments, this unique formula delivers full coverage, a comfortable, lightweight feel and 12-hour high-impact color. How To Use It: Apply directly onto the lips from the tube or use the Lip Brush for a more precise application. Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.