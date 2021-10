Blue & Cream Floral V-Neck Flutter-Sleeve Wrap Dress - Women. Walk in with an airy attitude in this delightful flutter-sleeve dress with its dramatic ruffle hem. The wrap-style closure lets you get just the right fit and creates a sassy front slit.Size S: 47.64'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33'' bust; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsWovenUnlined100% polyesterMachine wash; hang dryImported