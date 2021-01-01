Bella Flore Women's Maxi Dresses TRUE - True Blue Three-Quarter Sleeve Surplice Maxi Dress - Women

True Blue Three-Quarter Sleeve Surplice Maxi Dress - Women. Step out in the dreamy design of this floor-length number that transitions from brunch to date night with the simple swapping of an accessories. A stretch-enhanced fabric and empire waistline skims your curves for a tummy-flattering fit. Note: Due to the manner in which the fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size S: 58'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryAssembled in the USA using imported materials