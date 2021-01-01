DSG Women's May Bikini Top, Small, Pink

Whether you’re hitting the beach or lounging by the pool, the DSG® Women’s May Bikini Top is perfect for the occasion. Its trendy high neckline provides support and coverage, and it is offered in fun summertime prints and bright solids for a bold look. Fit & Design: Regular fit bikini top High neckline provides support and coverage Removable cups Adjustable straps with ring/slider Back S hook closure with 3x adjusters Offered in fun summertime prints and bright solids Want to learn more about the DSG brand? Check out our brand story here.