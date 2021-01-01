CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Mesh Trim Dress, Small, Blue

Breeze through the summer in the CALIA™ by Carrie Underwood Women’s Mesh Trim Dress. It’s made of lightweight woven fabric for effortless, comfortable style and features a crossover back with a keyhole for breathability. Fit & Design: Relaxed fit dress Made of lightweight woven fabric Scoop neckline Crossover back with keyhole for breathability Cinched waist Front pockets Mesh trim detail at the bottom hem Logo heatseal at wearer’s left hip Technology: BODYBREEZE wicking technology pulls moisture away from the skin and boasts a rapid evaporation time so you stay dry, cool and comfortable BODYFREE technology inhibits odor-causing bacteria and with an incredibly resilient application directly on the fabric, it lasts wear after wear so you stay fresh Additional Details: Length: 34”