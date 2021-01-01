Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Acid Wash Jogger Pants - JoyLab Dark Green S

The Mid-Rise French Terry Acid Wash Jogger Pants from JoyLab™ will take you from the sofa to the streets effortlessly. Boasting an acid wash treatment for a soft look and feel, these women's sporty sweatpants are made from a midweight cotton fabric with spandex for comfy all-day wear with enhanced movement no matter what you've planned for the day. They feature ribbed ankles and an elasticized waistband with drawstring fastening that lets you get the right fit with every wear. The mid-rise jogger pants are tailored in a tapered, casual-fit silhouette to keep your styling game on point, while the side pockets provide a space to stash your essential securely. Color: Dark Green. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Animal Icon.