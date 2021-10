Wet Brush Mini Detangler Brush - Amethyst. We shrunk our Original Detangler; smaller, cuter and perfect for life on-the-go. - Small size for convenient storage, plus kids love it too - Exclusive, ultra-soft IntelliFlex bristles glide through tangles with ease - Minimizes pain, split ends, and breakage - Lets you brush with less force, so you can detangle with less damage to your hair