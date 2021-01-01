Women's Mock Turtleneck Trek Pullover Sweater - Universal Thread Navy Geometric S, Blue Geometric

Add an extra layer on chilly days with this Mock Turtleneck Trek Pullover Sweater from Universal Thread™. This long-sleeve sweater makes a great addition to your knitwear collection. It features a mock turtleneck that adds snug style to your look. The soft material with a hint of stretch offers warm comfort and a flexible fit, while the pullover style allows for easy wear. Pair with a range of bottoms, from jeans to ponte pants to formal trousers, for versatile styling. Color: Navy Geometric. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Polyester.