Clinique Women Moisture Surge™ Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate

Clinique Moisture Surge™ Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate. What It Is Supercharged water-gel hydrator instantly quenches dehydrated skin. Keeps skin hydrated for a full 72 hours. What It Does Helps break the cycle of dryness and environmental stress that can lead to premature aging. Key Ingredients / Technology Liquid-Sphere™ Technology combines water-binding ingredients with encapsulated antioxidants. Hyaluronic Acid fragments and Activated Aloe Water plump skin with moisture. 1.6 fl. oz. / 48 ml How To Use Apply AM and PM on clean skin.