Single back seam and double-needle hemBody length approximately 23-inchesScreenprint multicolor shadow logo center chest C logo at hemFabric: 60% Cotton/40% polyesterSofter 4.5 oz. ring spun cotton blend feels great against skinClassic fit and softly tailored through the bodyRaw edge armholes will naturally roll when washe.Set-in, baby ribbed crew neck with soft back neck tapeSporty side vents