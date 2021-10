Le Vian Neapolitan Opal™ With Vanilla Diamonds Ring In 14K Strawberry Gold. This 14k Strawberry Gold ring features 1.82 ct. t.w. Neapolitan Opal, and 0.50 ct. t.w. Vanilla Diamonds that measures 16.64-mm. length x 20.55-mm. width. Almost all gemstones have been treated to enhance their color and require special care. Colored diamonds have been treated to enhance their color.