Red & Green Snowflakes & String Lights Curved-Hem Sleepshirt - Women & Plus. Contrast piping trim, a notched collar and gracefully curved hem make this long-sleeve sleepshirt ever-so refined, and the stretch-enhanced fabric sets you up for comfy nights. Size M: 34'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported