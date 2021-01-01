Nike Women's NikeCourt Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt, Small, Blue

Stack up the winners in the Nike Women’s NikeCourt Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt, which boasts Nike Dry fabric with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT® technology and a classic on-court look. Technology Nike Dry fabric with Dri-FIT® technology wicks away moisture to help keep you cool and dry Design Details Flat, elastic waistband provides a secure, flattering fit Inner shorts provide convenient ball storage Side seam piping follows the contours of your body for a sporty look and a flattering fit Gusset on the inner shorts provides a comfortable fit