Black & White Houndstooth Notch-Lapel Blazer - Women. Bring polished poise to your work-to-weekend outfits with the preppy houndstooth pattern of this chic blazer styled with notched lapels and stretchy knit fabric. Size S: 27.95'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported