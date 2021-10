Ivory & Black Plaid One-Button Notch-Lapel Jacket - Women & Plus. Keep warm in any weather with this pocket-equipped jacket. The notched lapels and single button closure elevate the style. See how to measure here. Size S: 33'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 34'' chest; 25.25'' waist; 36.75'' hips90% polyester / 10% woolHand wash; hang dryImported