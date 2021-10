Bring some youthful athletic vibes to your casual wardrobe with the TCS New York City Marathon® NB Athletics Podium Shine Windbreaker, built for the TCS New York City Marathon® 50th running collection. Featuring a modern oversized silhouette and cool color blocking, this women's windbreaker jacket oozes style. Inspired by the podium, this jacket has gold eyelets and drawcord tips, gold zipper pulls and a gold NB Stacked logo at the chest. An elastic cinch at the hem lets you customize your fit.