A hand painted design by Rosie on custom printed fabric creates a dreamy feminine piece cut with a caped sleeve detail and oversized knotted wrap waist. Wrapped V-neck Cape sleeves Front knotted wrap waist Back cape panel Cotton Dry clean Made in USA SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Rosie Assoulin. Color: Blue. Size: S.