Black & Orange Jack-O'-Lantern Hooded One-Piece Pajama - Women & Plus. Whether you're binge-watching TV or catching up on your beauty sleep, add some playful personality to your lounge look with this frightfully festive one-piece. A cozy hood and stretchy brushed fabric promise coveted levels of comfort.Made for Zulily95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.