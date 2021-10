Navy Gingham Ruffle Tie-Accent Deep-V One-Piece - Women. A plunging v-neck with a tie-front accent adds a touch of allure to your look while still providing all the coverage you want when you hit the beach in this classic one-piece that's finished with ruffled shoulders. V-neckRemovable paddingPull-onKnit83% polyester / 17% spandexHand wash; hang dryImported