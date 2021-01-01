Nike Women's Nike One Rainbow Ladder 7” Shorts, Small, Black

Fit & Design: Tight fit for a body-hugging feel The waistband is contoured with a V shape on the back to give you a smooth silhouette Non-sheer fabric passes the squat test to keep you comfortably covered Ladder trim with colorful steps creates a rainbow effect on the sides while letting air flow. It's backed by a lining from the mid-thigh up so your skin doesn't show through. 2 hidden pockets in the mid-rise waistband; pocket at the back is big enough to hold a phone Technology: Stretchy fabric with Dri-FIT® technology moves sweat from your skin for quicker evaporation to help you stay dry and comfortable Additional Details: Inseam: 7" Machine wash The mindful design uses at least 50% recycled polyester fibers Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.