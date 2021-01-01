United By Blue Women's Organic Flannel Button-Down Shirt - Sunburn/Plaid S

Not to toot our own horn, but we’re pretty great at making flannels. They’ve been a staple in our UBB product family (and our closets) for many years, and we craft them with an irresistibly-soft fabric made from comfy organic cotton and hard-wearing hemp — one of the most environmentally-friendly fabrics that gets softer with every wear. Pair with a basic tee and cozy beanie as your go-to fall uniform. At United By Blue, our goal is to prove that fashion can be a force for good. We’re a proudly certified B Corporation, and we specialize in both sourcing sustainable materials and working with highly reputable suppliers. For every United By Blue product you purchase, we remove one pound of trash from oceans and waterways through cleanup programs we host and organize around the world. To date, we’ve removed 3.6 million pounds of trash and counting. We also have a plastic-free policy that touches everything from our suppliers to our packaging, and we’re about 80percent of the way to being completely free of plastic materials in our business practices. Color: Sunburn/Plaid. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.