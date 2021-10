Hooded puffer in a flattering chevron-quilted design is insulated with lightweight polyfill. Packable Fixed hood Long sleeves Front zipper Two front pockets One interior pocket Nylon lining Polyester fiberfill insulation Nylon outershell Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10 (177cm) wearing US size Small. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Outerwear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. DKNY. Color: Iris. Size: S.