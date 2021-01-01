Women's Paisley Print Long Sleeve Belted Shirtdress - Nili Lotan x Target Brown S

A classic silhouette and timeless pattern come together in the Paisley Print Long Sleeve Belted Shirtdress from Nili Lotan x Target. This long-sleeve dress has a simple shirtdress cut that gets a touch of '70s Americana style from an allover paisley pattern. A midi length gives the dress a sophisticated look that's easy to dress up or down, and a self belt lets you adjust the fit to create a flattering silhouette. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless. Color: brown. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Floral. Material: Recycled Polyester.