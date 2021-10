These stretch wool pull-on pants have a melange weave and crisp pleated waist that offer a tailored appeal to the easy-to-wear pull-on style. Elastic waist Pull-on style Front pleated seams Side seam pockets Straight leg Wool/polyester/elastane Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 10.5" Inseam, about 26" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size Small. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Loulou Studio. Color: Beige. Size: S.