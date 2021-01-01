Women's Perfectly Cozy Flannel Plaid Jogger Pajama Pants - Stars Above Cream S, Creamhite

The Perfectly Cozy Flannel Plaid Jogger Pants from Stars Above™ are perfect for relaxing days at home or running errands on cooler days. These flannel jogger pants are made with our Perfectly Cozy fabric for a delightfully soft, warm and lightweight feel, and cut in a relaxed silhouette to easily move with you. The ankle-length sweatpants are decked out in a timeless plaid pattern for a chic look that's easy to pair with any T-shirt, sweatshirt or hoodie for versatile looks. The elasticized waist with a drawcord lets you adjust the fit to your liking, while the side pockets come in handy for stashing your go-to essentials, and banded ankles offer stay-put comfort. Color: Creamhite. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton.