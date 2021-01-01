Clinique Women Perfectly Real™ Compact Makeup Foundation

Clinique Perfectly Real™ Compact Makeup Foundation. What it Is: Silky, lightweight powder foundation glides on buildable coverage to create your skin's most perfected, natural look. Oil-free. What it Does: Silky, oil-free formula looks like your skin—only better. Optimizes skin's varying tones to create a more even appearance. Buildable coverage lasts that feels like nothing at all. Controls shine. In a ready-to-go, ready-to-perfect compact. Oil-free. How to Use: -Smooth on with our Powder Foundation Brush or included sponge applicator. -Start at center of face, moving outward for a natural look. For a seamless look blend well, especially along the jawline. - Sponge applicator is washable with soap and water; allow to dry completely before next use. Great To Know: Allergy Tested. 100% Fragrance-Free. Oil-Free. Paraben-Free. Phthalate Free. Clinique Clean Philosophy No parabens. No phthalates. No fragrance. Just happy skin. New packaging is being phased in for this product. Your shipped product might look slightly different than the one shown in the picture. INGREDIENTS Please be aware that ingredient lists may change or vary from time to time. Please refer to the ingredient list on the product package you receive for the most up-to-date list of ingredients.