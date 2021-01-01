Design: The perfect, easy tee, our Pima V-Neck is designed with a flattering fit and high-low hem. Pair it as a first layer with anything in your wardrobe, and enjoy its smooth, soft quality pima cotton all day. Quality: Grown, spun, and finished all in Peru, our Organic Pima cotton is a long staple fiber that is breathable, durable and irresistibly soft. SustainabilityGOTS, Oeko-Tex, and WRAP certified, ensuring the material is organic and that production of the final product is ethical and safe. Learn more here. | Women's Pima V-Neck Tee in White | Size: Small | Organic Pima Cotton by Cuyana