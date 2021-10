Le Vian Pistachio Diopside, Vanilla Diamond, Chocolate Diamond Ring In 14K Honey Gold™. This Chocolatier ring features 1.9 ct. t.w. Pistachio Diopside, 1/3 ct. t.w. Vanilla Diamond, 1/4 ct. t.w. Chocolate Diamond set in 14k Honey Gold and measures 21.4-mm. x 11-mm. Almost all gemstones have been treated to enhance their beauty and require special care.