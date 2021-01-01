Women's Plaid Oversized Square Scarf - Universal Thread Metallic Gray

Give your outfits a sophisticated finish with this Metallic Gray Plaid Oversized Square Scarf from Universal Thread™. This large square-shaped scarf is a fashion-forward piece in your styling accessories. It features a plaid pattern in a metallic gray color for a classic and versatile look. Made of soft cotton fabric, this fashion scarf offers easy, comfortable drape no matter how you choose to style it. The delicate fringe detailing around the outside edges adds a touch of casual charm. Wear knotted around your neck or loosely over your shoulders to accessorize your going-out look. Color: gray/metallic. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.