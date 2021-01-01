J'admire Women Platinum Plated Sterling Silver 1/5 Ct. T.W. Swarovski Cubic Zirconia Zodiac Star Sign Pendant Necklace, 16 In + 2 In E

J'admire Platinum Plated Sterling Silver 1/5 Ct. T.W. Swarovski Cubic Zirconia Zodiac Star Sign Pendant Necklace, 16 In + 2 In E. With J'admire jewelry, it's never been that easy to pull off an elegant yet bold look. Whether it’s a birthday, a holiday, any special occasion, or a just because, jewelry is always the perfect gift. Ensure a smile on your loved one’s face, this is an ideal gift for New Year’s Eve, Christmas, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, birthday present for her, or for your Bridesmaids on your Wedding Day and other Anniversaries! Exquisite, youthful, and elegant designs, this item shows passionate and skillful workmanship. The item will also be a unique and meaningful gift for family, lovers, and friends. Maintaining proper care of J'admire jewelry will ensure each piece lasts for many years. To properly care for J'admire jewelry, keep each piece properly stored in the J'admire pouch provided with purchase. To clean J'admire Jewelry, gently wipe with a damp cloth and water, and towel dry immediately. Keep free from prolonged exposure to water, perfumes, and chemicals. Do not expose to harsh or abrasive jewelry cleaners or cloths. J'admire believes that Elegance is a woman's charm; J'admire admires women who are intelligent, graceful, confident, and with a unique taste for fashion. Their philosophy is influenced by the words of Audrey Hepburn; one of the most revered and iconic women of all time Elegance is the only beauty that never fades. J'admire was born to fulfill the mission of accompanying young women on the journey to build their own elegant style. Every piece of J'admire has been carefully crafted with Swarovski Elements including Cubic Zirconia, Crystal, and Pearl with 14K Gold or Sterling Silver.