Kiera Platinum Plated Sterling Silver 8.55 Ct. T.W. Cubic Zirconia Baguette Cascade Necklace. A dazzling look for day or night, this stunning necklace goes the fashion distance. Crafted in sterling silver, this delightful choice sparkles with a cluster of multi-sized shimmering clear Cubic Zirconia in a flattering arrangement. Buffed to a brilliant luster, this design suspends centered along a 18-inch cable chain that secures with a spring-ring clasp.