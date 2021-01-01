From sofibella

Sofibella Women's Pleated Full Zip Jacket, Small, Blue

When a chill rolls in over the course, pull on the Sofibella® Women’s Pleated Full Zip Jacket. Constructed from quick-drying, two-way stretch material, you’ll stay warm and mobile enabling you to hole out in comfort and style. Technology: UPF 50+ rating to prevent sunburn Anti-Bacterial properties to control odor Quick Drying fabric for enhanced comfort Design Details: Full-zip construction for adjustable comfort Two-way stretch fabric offers incredible mobility Pilling-resistant properties provides enhanced durability Machine washable for easy care Style: 1860

