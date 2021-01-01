Women's Plus Size Stripe Tunic - Universal Thread Blue One Size

Breeze through your day in casual and comfy style that's still chic when you sport this Universal Thread™ Striped Tunic around the house or for easygoing outings. This loose-fit tunic dress is designed with a V-neckline and a loose, flowy fit to keep you cool throughout your day. The lightweight linen-rayon blend fabric offers a cool feel and lovely drape, while a sharkbite hem that hits below your knees gives good movement to the look. Plus, a built-in tie belt allows you to cinch the waist to adjust the look to suit your style. Size: s. Color: blue. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton.