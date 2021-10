Top off any outfit with the Women's Polished Cubic Zirconia Love Knot Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver. These earrings are a chic spin on a timeless design. The sterling silver construction adds a touch of sophistication while the Loveknot design with Zirconia stones makes the accessory stand out. Wear these earrings with your favorite dresses on your nights out and make heads turn. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.