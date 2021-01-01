Columbia Women's Powder Lite Hooded Jacket, Small, Canyon Blue Florescence

Fit & Design Active fit hoodie Full-zip style adds customized protection when you need it Hooded design offers extended coverage when needed Lightweight and durable shell keeps you warm wear after wear Drawcord adjustable hem provides a customized fit Interior security pocket added for secure storage of essentials Chin guard offers additional protection Zippered hand pockets keep hand and devices safe Technology Omni-Heat® technology uses a reflective material that bounces body heat back towards your body providing the ultimate lasting warmth Features water-resistant fabrics to help keep water off and you dry Additional Details ”26” center back length