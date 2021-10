A pretty palm print is just the beginning when it comes to the Primavera Palm Adjustable Bikini Top. A strappy back adds style while a fixed triangle top offers a secure fit. Details Light compression support. 84% recycled Nylon / 16% Spandex Bikini top with adjustable straps. Hidden internal stabilizers at center front, top bodice strap joint and side wing. Removable cups. Earth friendly. Hurley icon heat transfer. Women's Primavera Palm Adjustable Bikini Top in Isle Green Palm, Size Small